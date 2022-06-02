Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 24.2% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 10.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Global Payments by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $127.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.80 and a 12-month high of $197.75. The company has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.46.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

