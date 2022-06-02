Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Water Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of Global Water Resources stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.33 million, a PE ratio of 65.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.70. Global Water Resources has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 11.05%. Research analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.82%.

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $42,468.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $116,528.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 16,860 shares of company stock worth $269,694. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 685.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Global Water Resources by 65.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Global Water Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 333.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 31.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

