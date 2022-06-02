Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the April 30th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBIZ. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X E-commerce ETF by 89.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 11,817 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Global X E-commerce ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in Global X E-commerce ETF by 27.9% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Global X E-commerce ETF by 44.6% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ EBIZ opened at $17.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.57. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $34.64.

