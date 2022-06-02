Global X Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYS) Shares Up 1.3%

Global X Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.36 and last traded at $20.11. 3,936 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 42,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Solar ETF stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Global X Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 150,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 38.66% of Global X Solar ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

