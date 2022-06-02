GlobalBoost-Y Market Capitalization Achieves $239,865.18 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 2nd. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $239,865.18 and $83.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,307.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,827.50 or 0.06029972 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00016265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.13 or 0.00211600 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $200.95 or 0.00663054 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.33 or 0.00618120 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00073077 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004445 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

