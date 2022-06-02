Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $98.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.33. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $92.88 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

