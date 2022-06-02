Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 83,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Taurus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 342,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,270,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

NYSE KO opened at $63.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.85 and its 200 day moving average is $60.75.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $831,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $565,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 589,799 shares of company stock valued at $37,780,311 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

