Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Buys 7,551 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,329 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,551 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MU opened at $73.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.09 and its 200-day moving average is $81.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $82.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

Several brokerages have commented on MU. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.92.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

