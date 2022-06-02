Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Decreases Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,537 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Aramark worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 121,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.14. Aramark has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $39.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.69, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.77.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Aramark had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.86%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

