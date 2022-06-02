Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. reduced its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 94.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 376,887 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,966,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,289,389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157,761 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,787,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $833,159,000 after acquiring an additional 654,751 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 17,027,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $719,423,000 after buying an additional 386,159 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,196,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $372,572,000 after purchasing an additional 365,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,722,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $410,763,000 after buying an additional 205,062 shares during the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.35.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $67.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.32 and its 200 day moving average is $53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $78.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.53. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 26.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.583 dividend. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.44%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

