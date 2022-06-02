Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,376 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 7,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.38.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $119.42 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.54 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.28. The firm has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

