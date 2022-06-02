Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Has $7.29 Million Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,608 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 67,166 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $7,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,205,046,000 after acquiring an additional 607,766 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,428,928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $368,917,000 after acquiring an additional 96,622 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $357,129,000 after acquiring an additional 927,878 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,265,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $309,135,000 after acquiring an additional 107,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Investments Management LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 2,657,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $286,664,000 after acquiring an additional 47,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,423.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,971,045. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $152.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.18. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $159.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.63.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

