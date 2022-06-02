Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Purchases New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,247 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $7,981,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Netflix by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $192.91 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $85.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $261.01 and a 200 day moving average of $416.30.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $409.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $562.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $378.08.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

