Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Raises Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in General Electric by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in General Electric by 22.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 148,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,256,000 after acquiring an additional 27,270 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 10.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,419,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,308,000 after acquiring an additional 226,883 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $77.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.82. The stock has a market cap of $85.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.93, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.01. General Electric has a 52-week low of $71.14 and a 52-week high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.87.

In other news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John S. Slattery purchased 3,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at $270,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

