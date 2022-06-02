GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,600 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the April 30th total of 83,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,326,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GNCP opened at $0.00 on Thursday. GNCC Capital has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.
GNCC Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
