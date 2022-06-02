GNY (GNY) Price Up 35.1% This Week

GNY (GNY) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. GNY has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $4,288.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GNY has traded up 35.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GNY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GNY Profile

GNY is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling GNY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

