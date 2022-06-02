GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target Cut to $100.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.64.

Shares of GDDY opened at $72.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.59. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $65.70 and a 52 week high of $90.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 231.58%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $171,895.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,382,652.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Tobam increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

