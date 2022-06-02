GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target Cut to $100.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.31% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.64.
Shares of GDDY opened at $72.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.59. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $65.70 and a 52 week high of $90.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.
In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $171,895.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,382,652.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Tobam increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.
GoDaddy Company Profile (Get Rating)
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GoDaddy (GDDY)
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.