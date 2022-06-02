Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (TSE:GSV – Get Rating) shares rose 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.46. Approximately 43,882 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 126,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

GSV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$1.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Gold Standard Ventures alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.54. The company has a current ratio of 21.71, a quick ratio of 20.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$165.02 million and a PE ratio of -17.04.

Gold Standard Ventures ( TSE:GSV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gold Standard Ventures Corp will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sun Valley Gold LLC acquired 217,124 shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.53 per share, with a total value of C$115,813.94. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,270,774 shares in the company, valued at C$26,281,030.85.

About Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 53,570 acres located in the Elko County, Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.