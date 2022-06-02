Goldcoin (GLC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $556.00

Goldcoin (GLC) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last week, Goldcoin has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $833,123.57 and approximately $556.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00016288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.87 or 0.00211241 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001660 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005354 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000769 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Goldcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

