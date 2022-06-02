Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires 214 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 943 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Netflix by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix stock opened at $192.91 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $85.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $416.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $378.08.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

