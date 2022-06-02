Golden State Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,214 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELY. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 9,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $207,933.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 651,821 shares in the company, valued at $13,564,395.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ELY opened at $21.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.84. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.26.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 3.56%. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ELY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Callaway Golf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.18.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

