Golden State Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 655.0% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Roku by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Roku by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Roku by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,822,000 after acquiring an additional 30,870 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $90.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.85. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.03 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 92.62 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.56 million. Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.92.

About Roku (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.