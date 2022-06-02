Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys 10,507 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,507 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $566,271,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,190.4% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,162,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,068,000 after buying an additional 8,452,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,734,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887,384 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,699,000. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 4,982,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,478 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $24.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.40.

