Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,081 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,669,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 26.3% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 305,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,116,000 after buying an additional 86,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $3,586,595.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,459.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $88.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.88. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.