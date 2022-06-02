Golden State Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 235.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $1,403,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETN opened at $137.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.60 and a 200-day moving average of $155.66. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $130.43 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The firm has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.59%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.13.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

