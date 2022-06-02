Golden State Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 85.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 21,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,778,000 after buying an additional 1,737,463 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,662,000 after buying an additional 44,083 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

BATS:EFV opened at $49.17 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.