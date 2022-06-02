Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $664,000 Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $497,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,215 shares of company stock valued at $3,640,491. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $102.04 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.84 and its 200-day moving average is $93.09. The company has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.33.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.98.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

