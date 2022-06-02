Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $794,000 Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 156.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,855,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RTX opened at $94.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.07. The stock has a market cap of $141.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.18. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.33.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

