Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $931,000 Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 17.5% in the third quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 31,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.60.

In other news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $683,262.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 360,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,823,882.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

AXON opened at $99.35 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.49 and a 52-week high of $209.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.16 and its 200-day moving average is $134.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $256.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

