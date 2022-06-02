Golden State Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 190.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,485 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,929 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 360,457 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $90,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $757,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 76,554 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $19,286,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UNP opened at $221.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.48.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

