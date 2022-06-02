Golden State Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,941,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $824,000. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,749,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,498,000 after buying an additional 479,083 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 43,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV opened at $142.96 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $133.51 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.87.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

