Golff 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $711,076.00 (GOF)

Golff (GOF) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Golff has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Golff coin can currently be purchased for $0.0484 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges. Golff has a total market cap of $484,379.32 and approximately $711,076.00 worth of Golff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Golff

Golff (GOF) is a coin. It was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Golff’s total supply is 9,999,338 coins. Golff’s official Twitter account is @GolffProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Golff is medium.com/@GolffProtocol . Golff’s official website is www.golff.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Golff is a one-stop encrypted bank, to create a light, open, and free financial world. Golff seeks to generate governance token GOF in a fair way so that 95% of GOF comes from liquid mining which will encourage a large number of users and funds to participate in its system. In the future, the community will vote to determine more liquid mining and behavioral mining methods. “

