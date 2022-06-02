Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Short Interest Update

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the April 30th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Good Times Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Good Times Restaurants in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.41 million, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.01. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $5.79.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Covalent Partners LLC bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

