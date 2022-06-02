Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) Shares Sold by Gillson Capital LP

Gillson Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVUGet Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in Gores Holdings VII were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the third quarter worth about $266,000. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the third quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Context Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Gores Holdings VII by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Context Advisory LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000.

NASDAQ GSEVU opened at $9.86 on Thursday. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92.

