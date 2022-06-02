Governor DAO (GDAO) Reaches Market Cap of $495,936.58

Governor DAO (GDAO) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded down 23.2% against the dollar. One Governor DAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Governor DAO has a market capitalization of $495,936.58 and $49,404.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Governor DAO alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,387.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12,301.62 or 0.40997723 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.98 or 0.00459836 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00031718 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 2,872% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Governor DAO Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,908,596 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org

Governor DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governor DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Governor DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Governor DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Governor DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.