Graviocoin (GIO) Price Up 8.5% This Week

Graviocoin (GIO) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. Graviocoin has a market cap of $1.50 million and $1,621.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0207 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00016310 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.73 or 0.00211631 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001580 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005343 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000764 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

