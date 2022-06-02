GRC International Group (LON:GRC) Shares Up 3.8%

GRC International Group plc (LON:GRC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 30 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 27.50 ($0.35). 84,469 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 44,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.50 ($0.34).

The firm has a market capitalization of £29.65 million and a P/E ratio of -18.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 28.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.78, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

GRC International Group Company Profile

GRC International Group plc provides a range of products and services to address the information technology (IT) governance, risk management, and compliance requirements of organizations in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company provides classroom and web-based training courses related to the general data protection regulation, privacy by design, risk management, business continuity, ISO 27001 certification, and related topics.

