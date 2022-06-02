GRC International Group (LON:GRC) Shares Up 3.8%

GRC International Group plc (LON:GRC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 30 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 27.50 ($0.35). 84,469 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 44,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.50 ($0.34).
The firm has a market capitalization of £29.65 million and a P/E ratio of -18.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 28.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.78, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.
GRC International Group Company Profile (LON:GRC)
