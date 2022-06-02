Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other human epidermal growth factor. The company’s product candidate includes GP2, which is in clinical stage. Greenwich LifeSciences Inc.is based in Stafford, Texas. “

NASDAQ:GLSI opened at $7.30 on Monday. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $48.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.45.

In other news, CEO Snehal Patel bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,270,951.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders purchased 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $221,600 over the last three months. 68.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the third quarter worth $287,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the third quarter worth $496,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 467.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 21.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. 6.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

