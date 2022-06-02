Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (GFNorte), is a Mexican banking and financial services holding company. It is one of the largest commercial banks of Mexico by assets and loans, and the largest retirement fund administrator. The Bank operates in four business sectors: Banking, Savings, Brokerage and Other financial services. The Banking division provides current accounts, consumer and commercial loans, as well as credit and debit cards, among others. The Savings division offers products related to insurance and pension schemes. The Brokerage division focuses on the investment funds management and securities trading. The Other financial services division includes leasing, factoring, portfolio management and warehousing, among others. The Bank offers financial products and services to individual and business customers. GFNorte is one of the banks with better quality assets within the Mexican financial system and possesses adequate capitalization and liquidity levels. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBOOY opened at $31.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 52 week low of $28.54 and a 52 week high of $39.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.39.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $1.5109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 6%. This is an increase from Grupo Financiero Banorte’s previous dividend of $0.60. Grupo Financiero Banorte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers time and demand deposits; car, payroll, consumer, and corporate loans; mortgages; and debit and credit cards. It also provides medical, personal accident, and life insurance products; and retirement fund management services.

