Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $13.46 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.06% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000.

SHY opened at $83.13 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $86.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.

