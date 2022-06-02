Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $15.30 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $15,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 54,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,299,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 76.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 21.3% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 11,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 43.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 333,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,298,000 after buying an additional 101,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $6,834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.92.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,937,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 144,866 shares of company stock worth $16,281,602 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $101.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.45 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

