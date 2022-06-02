Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $16.97 Million Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 163.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,034 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Synchrony Financial worth $16,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,487,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,606 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,674,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,252 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at about $65,933,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,613,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,687 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,682,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,001,000 after acquiring an additional 689,643 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYF opened at $35.87 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.49.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.26.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

