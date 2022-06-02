Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.92

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.92 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 7.18 ($0.09). Gulf Marine Services shares last traded at GBX 6.90 ($0.09), with a volume of 401,797 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6.33. The company has a market capitalization of £71.35 million and a P/E ratio of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.99.

Gulf Marine Services Company Profile (LON:GMS)

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) worldwide. The company operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, E-Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments. It offers offshore construction and heavy lifting, accommodation and hotel services, well intervention and work over operations, and manpower services for oil and gas industry; and platform maintenance and commissioning, turbine maintenance and commissioning, hotel services, crane services, and offshore crew transfer services to renewables industry.

