GXChain (GXC) Trading 25.1% Higher This Week

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 25.1% higher against the dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $44.68 million and approximately $25,140.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001953 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000280 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000219 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,926,581 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.