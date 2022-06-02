GYEN (GYEN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.10 Million

GYEN (GYEN) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One GYEN coin can now be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GYEN has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. GYEN has a total market capitalization of $21.10 million and $335,249.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 95.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.73 or 0.01173897 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 944.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.90 or 0.00470255 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00032289 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000277 BTC.

GYEN Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

