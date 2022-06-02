Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.34

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.34 and traded as low as $12.01. Gyrodyne shares last traded at $12.05, with a volume of 507 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gyrodyne stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Gyrodyne were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Gyrodyne, LLC. owns, leases and manages diverse commercial properties. The firm is distinguished by its service-oriented philosophy toward property ownership and management. Gyrodyne has grown from a largely Long Island player during the past into a diversified East Coast presence with an emphasis on medical office product.

