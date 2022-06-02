H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.20.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 1,433 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $97,802.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 407,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 71,523 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 32,111 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,652,000 after acquiring an additional 41,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FUL traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.75. 277,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.48. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $59.17 and a 1 year high of $81.73.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.92 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 22.69%.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

