Hacken Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $622,198.00 (HAI)

Hacken Token (HAI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last week, Hacken Token has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Hacken Token has a market capitalization of $9.85 million and approximately $622,198.00 worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hacken Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0208 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hacken Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 88% against the dollar and now trades at $1,145.68 or 0.03758124 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 725.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001939 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.01 or 0.00446147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00032180 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 474,371,758 coins. The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling Hacken Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hacken Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hacken Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hacken Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.