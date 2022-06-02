Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of HALL opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.02 million, a PE ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.85.

Hallmark Financial Services ( NASDAQ:HALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.28). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $84.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. Analysts anticipate that Hallmark Financial Services will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 4.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 21,023 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. 19.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

