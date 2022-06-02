HaloDAO 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $31.00 (RNBW)

HaloDAO (RNBW) traded up 55.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. HaloDAO has a total market capitalization of $87,066.41 and approximately $31.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HaloDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 88.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.92 or 0.01501234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 992.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.23 or 0.00463025 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00032569 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000276 BTC.

HaloDAO Coin Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

